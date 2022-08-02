Urshela's 2-run homer in 10th gives Twins 5-3 win vs Tigers DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Aug. 2, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning and Jose Miranda had three RBIs as the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Monday night and maintain their one-game lead in the AL Central.
Miranda hit a tying, two-run single in the eighth, long after Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was pulled following five scoreless innings with left arm fatigue.