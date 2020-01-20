Update on the latest in sports:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Djokovic cedes Australian Open set in first round; 1st since 2006

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) has started his bid for a record eighth Australian Open title by doing something he hadn't done in 14 years: He dropped a set in the first round in Melbourne.

The defending champion recovered from that blip to get past 37th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets - 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Djokovic says he is OK with the performance because he likes to get a test in the first round at a Grand Slam tournament.

In other action on opening day:

— Roger Federer took another step toward a 21st Grand Slam singles title with a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson at Rod Laver Arena. Federer, playing his first tournament of the season, wasn't troubled in his match with the American as he seeks his seventh Australian title. He won his first in Melbourne in 2004.

— Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in the first round for the second time in three Grand Slam tournaments. The 15-year-old Gauff followed up her upset over Williams at Wimbledon last year with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over the 39-year-old, seven-time major winner at the Australian Open. Gauff was playing her first match in the main draw at Melbourne Park. Williams was in the main draw of a major for an Open Era-record 85th time.

— Defending champion Naomi Osaka won the opening match in Rod Laver Arena, reeling off the last four games after dropping serve for the only time to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is aiming to be only the ninth woman to successfully defend the Australian Open title.

— Serena Williams won the first set in 19 minutes and had a momentary lapse at the start of the second but completed a 6-0, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova.

— Top-ranked Ash Barty wasted little time winning the final two sets of her match against Lesia Tsurenko after a slow start against the Ukrainian player. Barty won 12 of the final 14 games to clinch the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

— Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open, the last tournament of her professional career. Wozniacki has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, where she won her first major title in 2018.

— Zhang Shuai beat Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Australian Open for the second time in three years. The No. 35-ranked Zhang had a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. win over 24th-seeded Stephens in a night match on Margaret Court Arena that finished less than 40 minutes before her 31st birthday. The crowd got in early, singing her the Happy Birthday song.

— Stefanos Tsitsipas thrilled his vocal Greek supporters with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over Salvatore Caruso at Margaret Court Arena. Tsitsipas has been adopted by the large local Greek population in Melbourne and even has a souvlaki named after him at his favorite restaurant, with all proceeds doing to the charity appeal for the local wildfires that have hit the region.

— No. 13-seeded Denis Shapovalov is out of the Australian Open after losing in four sets to Marton Fucsovics. The 20-year-old Canadian lost 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3).

— Grigor Dimitrov won his first-round match, but it wasn't so much his four-set victory that sent social media into a frenzy. It was his warm-up track suit that one person described as visual pollution” and another as a fine impersonation of a pair of pajamas. The jacket and pant combo had matching designs of navy body with yellow dots.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-POLL

Baylor takes top spot

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season.

That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll that dates to the 1948-49 season.

Baylor received 33 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel and had 1,591 points. Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points.

Kansas, undefeated San Diego State and Florida State replaced Duke, Auburn and Butler in the top five after those three schools each lost a pair of games last week.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor meets Oklahoma

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor tests its new Number 1 ranking tonight against Oklahoma. The other Top 25 team in action is number-14 West Virginia, which meets Texas.

NBA-NETS-IRVING

Kyrie Irving sat out Monday game

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed Brooklyn's Monday game against Philadelphia because of right hamstring tightness.

Coach Kenny Atkinson says Irving was feeling soreness Sunday and then was checked again Monday before the team decided the All-Star point guard wouldn't play. Atkinson says the Nets are choosing to be cautious because they don't want to risk losing Irving for the long term.

Irving missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury before returning on Jan. 12 against Atlanta. He is averaging 26.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

NBA-HAWKS-PARSONS INJURIES

Parsons’ attorneys say his injuries could threaten his career

ATLANTA (AP) — Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks' forward suffered career-threatening injuries in a car wreck last week.

The attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of Morgan and Morgan, say the injuries suffered in Wednesday's accident include a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum.

Parsons was leaving practice when hit by a driver the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence. Parsons remains under concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday's game against Toronto.

The Hawks said last week Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disc injury” to his list of injuries.

LPGA TOUR

Gaby Lopez wins LPGA tournament in Florida in 7-hole playoff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez ran in a 30-foot putt for birdie today to defeat Nasa Hataoka in a seven-hole playoff that took an extra day to finish at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

It was Lopez's second LPGA victory. Gaby Lopez has won an LPGA tournament that needed seven playoff holes and an extra day to finish.

She made a 30-foot putt for birdie today to defeat Nasa Hataoka at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

It was Lopez's second LPGA victory. Lopez and Hataoka matched one another with five pars at 18 on Sunday before darkness halted play. They tied the record for the LPGA's fourth-longest playoff.