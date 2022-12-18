UTSA 90, Bethune-Cookman 69

Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, French 10-19 2-2 27, Garrett 8-15 3-4 21, Harmon 4-12 0-0 9, Davis 1-6 2-4 4, Carter-Hollinger 2-4 2-3 6, McEntire 0-3 0-0 0, Hulsewe 1-1 0-0 2, Gudavicius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-13 69.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies