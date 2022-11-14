UTSA 66, St. Mary's (Texas) 59

Caron 3-9 2-2 9, Ewuzie 5-7 4-7 14, Jordan 2-6 1-4 5, Leonard 5-13 1-1 11, Zaja 0-1 1-2 1, Manuel 1-5 2-2 4, John 2-5 0-4 6, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Djikine 0-6 2-2 2, Gonzalez 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-57 13-24 59.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute