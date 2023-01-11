UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies