UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64

Muhammad 3-3 1-2 8, Peake 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 1-7 4-6 6, Pinson 8-18 2-3 20, Washington 9-17 0-0 18, Avery 3-6 0-0 7, Feit 0-1 1-2 1, Beck 0-0 2-2 2, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-15 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute