LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans.

London was named the Pac-12's offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7 1/2 games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October and missed the rest of the season.