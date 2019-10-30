USA Hockey increases penalty for racial or derogatory slurs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Hockey has increased the punishment for racial or derogatory slurs from a game misconduct to a match penalty.

The directive from USA Hockey President Jim Smith means any player caught using a slur will be penalized five minutes, thrown out of the game and suspended from further action until the matter is reviewed. Currently, it is just an ejection.

Smith said USA Hockey continues to get reports of "disturbing incidents of racial and other derogatory slurs, behavior which is reprehensible and has absolutely no place in our game."

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher says, "The use of hateful language is a hurdle to creating a welcoming environment for families that want to be involved in our sport."