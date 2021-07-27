US women win 50th straight Olympic game, beat Nigeria 81-72 DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 3:24 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. women won, as usual. It just wasn't in the dominant fashion that the Americans are accustomed to.
The winning streak for the world's top-ranked team is now 50 games and counting in Olympic competition. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut as the Americans beat Nigeria 81-72 on Tuesday in the opener for both teams.