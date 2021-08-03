US women's volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Aug. 3, 2021
1 of9 United States' Andrea Drews, rear, and United States' Jordan Thompson celebrate winning the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Injured United States' Jordan Thompson watches her team from the tribune during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Canada's John Gordon Perrin, rear, spikes the ball past Artem Volvich, of the Russian Olympic Committee,, left, and Igor Kobzar, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during the men's volleyball quarterfinal match between Canada and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 United States' Jordyn Poulter, right, and Irina Fetisova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, challenge for the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Russian players celebrate winning the men's volleyball quarterfinal match between Canada and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Egor Kliuka, of the Russian Olympic Committee,, left, spikes the ball past Canada's Stephen Timothy Maar and Canada's Graham Vigrass during the men's volleyball quarterfinal match between Canada and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women's volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren't expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.