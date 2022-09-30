US runs past Canada into World Cup gold medal game DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer Sep. 30, 2022
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday, advancing to the gold medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.
The Americans will face either China or Australia, who played later in the day, for the gold.