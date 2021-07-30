US-Czech game has major Olympic quarterfinal implications TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 7:23 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — There is no aura of invincibility around this U.S. men’s basketball team. It has gone just 3-3 so far this summer, still has work to do just to qualify for the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics and seems far from a lock to win its fourth consecutive gold medal.
It’s different than many past Olympics. And the Americans don’t seem to mind.