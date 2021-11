Mark Wallheiser/AP

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has fired coach Walt Bell after he went 2-23 over three seasons with the Minutemen.

The 37-year-old Bell took over one of the the toughest jobs in major college football in 2019, but showed few signs of turning it around. UMass fell to 1-8 on Saturday, losing 35-22 to FCS school Rhode Island. The lone victory for UMass this season came against Connecticut (1-8), which made a coaching change earlier this season.