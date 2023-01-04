UMass 90, Saint Louis 81

Hargrove 4-6 0-2 9, Okoro 4-4 2-3 10, Collins 6-7 4-5 16, Jimerson 2-12 0-0 6, Perkins 2-6 1-3 5, Parker 6-13 0-0 15, Forrester 4-5 2-3 10, Hughes 2-5 0-1 6, Thatch 1-2 1-2 3, Thames 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-60 11-21 81.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies