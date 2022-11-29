UMass 73, South Florida 67

Cross 4-8 3-4 12, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Leveque 4-10 1-1 11, Fernandes 1-4 0-2 3, Weeks 4-8 3-3 13, Diggins 0-2 0-0 0, Dominguez 7-11 0-0 15, Luis 6-10 0-0 14, Kante 1-3 3-5 5, Gapare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 73.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute