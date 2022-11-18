UMass 71, Murray St. 69

Cross 5-16 3-4 15, Martin 2-8 0-0 4, Leveque 1-4 0-0 2, Fernandes 4-8 4-6 14, Weeks 4-7 1-4 13, Kante 3-10 2-3 8, Diggins 2-6 0-0 6, Dominguez 2-4 2-2 6, Luis 0-5 0-0 0, K.Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Gapare 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-74 12-19 71.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute