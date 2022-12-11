UMass 71, Hofstra 56

Cross 5-11 2-2 12, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Leveque 0-2 0-0 0, Diggins 2-6 0-2 5, Weeks 3-7 2-6 9, Luis 4-10 0-0 8, Dominguez 5-7 1-2 12, Gapare 5-10 1-2 13, K.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Kante 2-3 0-0 4, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 6-14 71.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs