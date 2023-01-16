UMBC 87, Hartford 62

Pavlidis 0-2 0-0 0, Webley 3-4 0-2 6, Dunne 6-13 0-0 18, McClain 8-19 1-1 20, Washington 3-3 0-0 7, Henderson 3-8 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Nelson 0-0 2-4 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 3-9 62.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships