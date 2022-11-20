UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Momoh 0-3 0-0 0, Amos 6-9 0-0 13, Ostrowsky 2-8 0-0 5, Scantlebury 5-10 4-4 16, Snoddy 5-10 1-4 13, Sweatman 7-7 0-0 17, Limric 2-3 1-2 6, Holloway 2-6 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 6-10 76.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute