FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Novakovich 22 1-2 0-0 0-5 0 2 3
Painter 23 3-7 2-2 3-7 0 3 8
Allen 35 5-15 5-6 0-0 4 2 15
Anderson 39 7-18 2-4 0-2 1 3 18
McCoy 23 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 5 0
Asamoah 26 2-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 6
Carr 18 2-5 6-6 1-2 2 4 11
Arletti 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ochefu 6 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-54 15-18 5-25 8 21 61

Percentages: FG .370, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Asamoah 2-4, Anderson 2-6, Novakovich 1-2, Carr 1-3, McCoy 0-1, Allen 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Asamoah, Carr, McCoy).

Turnovers: 8 (Painter 3, Novakovich 2, Anderson, Carr, McCoy).

Steals: 3 (Anderson 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Spasojevic 20 6-9 0-0 1-4 1 4 12
Horvath 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Eytle-Rock 30 4-8 3-5 0-4 3 2 12
Owens 35 2-6 2-2 0-1 0 2 8
Rogers 31 4-9 4-4 1-8 2 2 16
Kennedy 29 2-4 4-4 0-4 6 4 8
Akin 22 8-9 0-6 1-5 0 2 16
Johnson 10 0-1 4-4 2-3 0 0 4
Picarelli 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wojcik 5 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Davis 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Grace 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Reid 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-49 17-25 6-32 12 17 76

Percentages: FG .531, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Rogers 4-6, Owens 2-4, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Horvath 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Picarelli 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin, Horvath).

Turnovers: 13 (Eytle-Rock 5, Kennedy 2, Rogers 2, Spasojevic 2, Horvath, Johnson).

Steals: 2 (Rogers, Spasojevic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware 31 30 61
UMBC 38 38 76

.