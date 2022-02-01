UConn pays Ollie $11.1 million awarded by arbitrator

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut said Tuesday it has complied with a recent arbitration ruling and has paid former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11.1 million.

Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled last month that Ollie had been fired improperly under the school's agreement with the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member. He noted the school had past NCAA violations in the men's and women's programs without going as far as firing the coaches.