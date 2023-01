STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie.

The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement to the NCAA and released publicly on Tuesday, compares to a $47.2 million deficit reported for the 2021 fiscal year.