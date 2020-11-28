https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/UCONN-69-HARTFORD-57-15759251.php
UCONN 69, HARTFORD 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|38
|2-4
|9-11
|1-9
|0
|1
|14
|Webley
|33
|1-2
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|1
|2
|Carter
|28
|1-12
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Flowers
|30
|8-18
|6-8
|3-7
|1
|3
|24
|Williams
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Dunne
|18
|2-4
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Henry
|18
|1-5
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Mitchell
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dombek
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-50
|21-27
|9-31
|4
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .320, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Flowers 2-7, Dunne 1-2, Marks 1-2, Williams 0-1, Carter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Webley 6, Flowers 5, Henry 2, Dombek, Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Flowers 3, Carter 2, Henry, Marks, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Polley
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Whaley
|29
|5-10
|0-0
|3-10
|4
|1
|10
|Bouknight
|32
|7-15
|2-3
|3-4
|0
|5
|18
|Cole
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Gaffney
|35
|4-10
|6-8
|1-2
|2
|3
|15
|Martin
|25
|3-4
|0-2
|5-10
|3
|1
|6
|Adams
|24
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Sanogo
|11
|4-7
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Jackson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|8-14
|15-36
|12
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .444, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cole 2-4, Bouknight 2-7, Gaffney 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Adams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Whaley 5, Gaffney 2, Jackson, Polley).
Turnovers: 12 (Adams 2, Bouknight 2, Cole 2, Sanogo 2, Whaley 2, Martin, Polley).
Steals: 7 (Gaffney 2, Adams, Bouknight, Cole, Sanogo, Whaley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|26
|31
|—
|57
|UConn
|38
|31
|—
|69
.
