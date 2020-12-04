UCLA routs Seattle 78-52 in delayed home opener

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Jules Bernard added 16 points and UCLA pulled away late in a close first half to rout Seattle 78-52 on Thursday in the Bruins’ delayed home opener.

It was the first game in six days for the Bruins (2-1), who had Monday’s scheduled Pauley Pavilion opener against Long Beach State postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

Riley Grigsby scored 12 points despite four fouls and Aaron Nettles added 11 points for the Redhawks (3-2). Playing UCLA for the first time since 1977, Seattle has yet to beat the Bruins in five tries.

But the Redhawks made it close in the first half, trading two-point leads for most of the way.

The Bruins began pulling away with a 14-0 run to close the half and take a 43-29 lead at the break. Campbell scored five points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added four in the spurt that included three 3-pointers. UCLA shot 61% from the floor.

The Redhawks didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:12.

UCLA picked up where it left off to start the second half. The Bruins opened with an 11-2 spurt, including six by Chris Smith, that extended their lead to 54-31. Their bench was on its feet clapping and chanting.

The Bruin reserves really got loud when Jalen Hill dunked off Bernard's missed 3-pointer. Hill later scored five in a row, pushing UCLA's lead to 68-41. Hill finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

The Redhawks began the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009-09 but have now lost two in a row. They have just four lettermen back this season, having lost nearly 80% of their scoring. The 11 newcomers include two grad transfers and four junior college transfers.

The Bruins' season-opening loss to San Diego State and needing triple-overtime to edge Pepperdine combined to drop them out of the Top 25 this week. Picked by the media to win the Pac-12 title, they don't have much time to get it together. Their game against Long Beach State earlier this week was postponed and their first league game comes up Sunday when California visits.

UP NEXT

Seattle: Visits Long Beach State on Sunday in the next-to-last game of its season-opening seven-game road trip.

UCLA: Hosts California on Sunday in the first of three Pac-12 games to be played in December.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25