UCLA pulls away to beat Chaminade 74-48 at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Cody Riley added 15 points and UCLA pulled away in the second half to beat Division II Chaminade 74-48 at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

The Bruins (5-2) overcame a sluggish first half with a dominating second, shooting 55% while outscoring the smaller Silverswords 42-20 in the paint.

David Singleton added 15 points for UCLA.

Chaminade (2-2) needed to shoot well to have any chance against the bigger Bruins, but couldn’t find the mark. The tournament hosts shot 23% and went 3 for 31 on 3s to end up in the seventh-place game for the six straight time in the Maui Invitational’s main bracket.

Eliot Donley led the Silverswords with 10 points.

The Bruins saw a close game get away from them quickly in their Maui opener against BYU, leading to a 78-63 loss.

The Silverswords had little chance in their return to the championship bracket this year, unable to match No. 4 Kansas’ length and athleticism in a 30-point loss.

Chaminade managed to keep UCLA within reach despite shooting 6 of 31 and scoring 16 points in the first half. That’s because the Bruins missed all six of their 3-point attempts and only scored 22 first-half points.

The Silverswords scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game, but UCLA went on a 12-2 run to go up 34-24. The Bruins kept pushing and Chaminade started missing shots again as the lead grew to 16 midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA needed a half to find a better offensive flow, and now has a chance to leave Maui with two wins after the opening loss to BYU.

Chaminade managed to keep it close despite poor shooting early, but was worn down by UCLA’s size and athleticism.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays No. 3 Michigan State in Wednesday’s fifth-place game.

Chaminade faces Georgia in the seventh-place game.

