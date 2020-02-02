UCLA beats Utah 73-57 to complete Pac-12 weekend sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 22 points and UCLA defeated Utah 73-57 on Sunday to complete a Pac-12 weekend sweep.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. tied his career high with 18 points and Campbell had eight assists — one off his career best — for the Bruins (12-10, 5-4 Pac-12), who beat the Utes for the first time in two years.

Riley Battin scored 14 points and Timmy Allen added 13 points — under his 18.7 average — seven rebounds and eight assists for the Utes (12-9, 3-6).

Utah never led although it got within four late in the second half on a 3-pointer by Alfonso Plummer. But the Utes unraveled with a flagrant-1 foul on Allen and a shot-clock violation.

The Bruins answered with an 18-2 run that stretched their lead to 68-48. Campbell had six points and Jaquez Jr. four in the spurt.

UCLA improved to 11-10 in the all-time series, snapping the Utes' three-game winning streak against them.

UCLA forward Cody Riley, left, steals the ball from Utah forward Timmy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Leading by three, the Bruins scored 10 straight points during a 16-8 run that left them ahead 32-21 at halftime. Five different players scored, including four points each from Jaquez Jr. and Chris Smith.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes got swept in Los Angeles, having lost at USC 56-52 on Thursday.

UCLA: The Bruins won back-to-back Pac-12 games for just the second time this season, having beaten No. 20 Colorado 72-68 on Thursday. They face a pivotal trip to the Arizona schools next weekend, with Arizona just ahead of them in the standings.

50TH ANNIVERSARY

The Bruins marked the 50th anniversary of the 1969-70 national championship team at halftime. It was their sixth NCAA title in seven seasons under coach John Wooden despite the departure of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the NBA. Some of the team's biggest names — Henry Bibby, Final Four MOP Sidney Wicks, and assistants Denny Crum and Gary Cunningham — weren't on hand. Among the players who attended were captain John Vallely, Jon Chapman and Bill Seibert. Jamaal Wilkes, who won NCAA titles in 1972 and '73, was in the stands.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts Stanford on Thursday. The Utes are 8-1 at home.

UCLA: Visits Arizona State on Thursday.

