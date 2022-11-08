Skip to main content
UCLA 84, Cal Poly 48

Ackerman 2-5 0-0 4, Bourland 5-9 0-0 11, Kovacikova 0-7 2-2 2, Shah 2-8 0-1 4, Wu 0-4 0-0 0, Nielacna 6-11 0-1 13, Anousinh 0-0 2-2 2, Lichtie 1-2 0-0 3, Stajic 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 1-3 0-3 2, Dickson 3-9 0-0 7, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Karlin 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 4-9 48

UCLA (1-0)

Bessoir 6-13 0-0 14, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Onu 2-8 2-2 8, Osborne 6-11 6-6 20, Rice 5-8 2-6 12, Iwuala 1-6 2-2 4, Jaquez 2-6 5-7 10, Masikewich 2-2 1-2 5, Sontag 3-5 0-2 6, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Totals 28-67 21-31 84

Cal Poly 11 14 15 8 48
UCLA 25 20 24 15 84

3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 4-21 (Bourland 1-2, Kovacikova 0-2, Shah 0-3, Wu 0-4, Nielacna 1-1, Lichtie 1-2, Toure 0-1, Dickson 1-6), UCLA 7-23 (Bessoir 2-7, Brown 0-1, Onu 2-3, Osborne 2-5, Rice 0-1, Jaquez 1-1, Sontag 0-2, Jones 0-3). Assists_Cal Poly 13 (Bourland 3), UCLA 17 (Rice 7). Fouled Out_Cal Poly Anousinh. Rebounds_Cal Poly 28 (Ackerman 6), UCLA 48 (Bessoir 9, Osborne 9). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 28, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,096.

