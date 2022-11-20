UCLA 80, No. 11 Tennessee 63

Bessoir 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Conti 4-7 0-0 12, Osborne 8-17 2-2 23, Rice 3-8 8-10 15, Iwuala 1-1 0-0 2, Jaquez 0-3 0-0 0, Sontag 5-12 0-0 12, Jones 3-3 0-0 9, Onu 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 10-12 80
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute