UCLA 72, S. Dakota St. 65

Burckhard 5-8 0-0 11, Nelson 3-7 5-6 11, Selland 2-8 3-4 8, Colbeck 2-5 2-2 7, Timmer 5-11 1-1 12, Meyer 1-3 0-0 2, Theisen 1-2 6-9 8, Gylten 1-3 0-0 3, Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-50 17-22 65
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute