UCF 41, SMU 19

SMU 7 6 0 6 \u2014 19 UCF 3 7 14 17 \u2014 41 First Quarter UCF_FG Boomer 41, 10:02. SMU_Gardner 39 run (C.Rogers kick), 7:27. Second Quarter SMU_FG C.Rogers 32, 13:44. UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 5:49. SMU_FG C.Rogers 24, 3:24. Third Quarter UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 13:14. UCF_O'Keefe 26 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 3:07. Fourth Quarter UCF_safety, 12:41. UCF_O'Keefe 58 pass from Plumlee (Ko.Hudson pass from Plumlee), 11:51. UCF_Bowser 3 run (Boomer kick), 5:27. SMU_Stone 2 run, :00. ___ SMU UCF First downs 25 19 Total Net Yards 476 484 Rushes-yards 31-113 40-160 Passing 363 324 Punt Returns 0-0 3-20 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-70 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 33-54-1 22-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 1-2 Punts 4-44.5 7-40.429 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-34 8-80 Time of Possession 26:07 33:42 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_SMU, Gardner 12-69, Siggers 10-29, Stone 3-12, Wheaton 2-6, Mordecai 4-(minus 3). UCF, Harvey 7-69, Bowser 15-62, Plumlee 11-27, Richardson 3-12, Castellanos 1-2, O'Keefe 2-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 11). PASSING_SMU, Mordecai 28-45-1-295, Stone 5-9-0-68. UCF, Plumlee 20-29-0-316, Castellanos 1-1-0-8, Bowser 1-1-0-0. RECEIVING_SMU, Rice 12-122, Redding 4-35, Upshaw 3-51, Corrales 3-31, Dixon 2-35, Matthews-Harris 2-28, Wheaton 2-24, Maryland 2-13, Siggers 1-9, Knox 1-8, Goffney 1-7. UCF, Jav.Baker 6-138, O'Keefe 6-117, Ko.Hudson 3-53, A.Holler 3-8, Townsend 1-8, Gamble 1-5, Coles 1-0, Richardson 1-(minus 5). MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.