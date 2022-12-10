UC Santa Barbara 67, Pepperdine 64, OT

Kelly 2-7 0-0 4, Norris 7-16 1-1 16, A.Mitchell 6-13 3-3 15, Pierre-Louis 8-14 0-1 16, Sanni 2-6 3-4 7, Wishart 3-7 2-4 9, Keat Tong 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Kukic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 9-13 67.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs