UC Santa Barbara 61, Appalachian St. 50

Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Norris 7-12 0-0 17, Mitchell 7-19 8-10 22, Pierre-Louis 1-3 4-4 6, Sanni 2-7 1-1 5, Keat Tong 0-1 0-0 0, Wishart 4-6 0-0 9, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Kukic 0-2 0-1 0, Belic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 13-16 61.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies