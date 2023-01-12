UC Santa Barbara 60, CS Bakersfield 48

Kelly 2-9 0-0 4, Norris 4-6 4-6 14, Mitchell 4-4 0-0 8, Pierre-Louis 4-7 0-1 9, Sanni 3-8 2-2 10, Wishart 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Keat Tong 2-3 4-4 8, Kipruto 0-0 0-1 0, Belic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-42 12-16 60.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies