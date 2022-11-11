UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79

Olbrich 4-9 2-3 10, Martinez 1-2 1-3 3, Cameron 3-8 3-3 11, Pullin 8-15 6-10 23, Tattersall 4-6 0-0 8, Salaridze 2-5 1-2 6, Owens 3-6 5-6 11, Hartwell 3-3 2-2 9, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Pickens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 20-29 81.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1