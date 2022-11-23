UC Riverside 76, Abilene Christian 65

Olbrich 5-12 3-3 13, Owens 2-5 0-0 4, F.Cameron 8-15 3-3 26, Pullin 6-9 13-15 25, Tattersall 2-5 0-0 5, Hartwell 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Salaridze 0-0 0-0 0, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 19-21 76.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute