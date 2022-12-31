UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 72

Olbrich 4-6 0-1 9, Owens 3-8 5-6 11, Cameron 4-13 1-2 12, Pullin 8-17 6-8 22, Tattersall 3-7 0-0 7, Hartwell 4-7 1-1 12, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Salaridze 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-18 73.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies