UC Riverside 72, Weber St. 65

Jones 0-5 4-5 4, Tew 7-8 1-6 15, Ballard 2-5 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 9, Verplancken 1-6 3-4 6, Cunningham 2-2 2-2 7, Porter 3-5 5-6 11, Rouzan 1-2 2-3 4, Koehler 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 1-1 0-0 3, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 19-28 65.

UC RIVERSIDE (3-2)

Olbrich 2-4 1-3 6, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron 6-13 2-2 17, Pullin 10-16 4-6 27, Tattersall 0-4 1-3 1, Martinez 4-5 0-0 9, Hartwell 1-5 0-0 2, Turner 2-3 0-0 6, Salaridze 1-2 0-0 2, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 8-14 72.

Halftime_UC Riverside 50-31. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 6-15 (Ballard 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-1, Jordan 1-1, Verplancken 1-4, Jones 0-2, Koehler 0-2), UC Riverside 10-23 (Pullin 3-3, Cameron 3-6, Turner 2-3, Martinez 1-1, Olbrich 1-1, Owens 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Tattersall 0-3, Hartwell 0-4). Rebounds_Weber St. 22 (Jones, Porter 6), UC Riverside 30 (Cameron 7). Assists_Weber St. 9 (Cunningham 3), UC Riverside 14 (Cameron, Martinez 3). Total Fouls_Weber St. 17, UC Riverside 21.

