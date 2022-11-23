UC Riverside 70, Wright St. 65

Olbrich 5-8 1-3 11, Owens 4-6 0-0 10, Cameron 6-11 2-2 18, Pullin 7-16 0-0 15, Tattersall 1-7 0-0 3, Hartwell 3-6 1-2 9, Martinez 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Salaridze 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-60 4-8 70.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute