UC Irvine 76, Hawaii 68

Hepa 7-13 0-0 17, da Silva 2-4 1-2 5, Avea 3-9 0-0 9, Coleman 3-8 7-7 13, McClanahan 5-10 4-5 14, Riley 2-8 3-6 8, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-20 68.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships