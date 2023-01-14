UC Irvine 71, CS Northridge 57

McBirney-Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Tillis 3-8 2-2 10, Baker 5-9 0-0 11, Crockrell 3-5 1-2 7, Davis 3-7 2-4 9, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Butler 4-4 1-2 10, Hohn 2-7 1-1 5, Henry 4-5 0-0 8, Ujadughele 2-4 3-4 7, Welling 0-1 0-0 0, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 10-15 71.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships