DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, Ulonzo Gilliam rushed for 136 yards and two scores, and UC Davis eclipsed 50 points for the third straight game, beating Cal Poly 59-17 on Saturday night.

Gilliam ran for a 59-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and his 1-yarder early in the second quarter extended UC Davis' lead to 21-0.