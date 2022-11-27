UC Davis 73, SE Missouri 71

Clark 3-10 0-0 8, N.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Branson 4-8 4-4 12, Harris 4-11 7-10 16, Russell 5-14 5-5 16, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Larson 4-6 0-2 11, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-21 71.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute