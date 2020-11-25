UALR 71, PRAIRIE VIEW 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|34
|3-8
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|8
|Daniels
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|14
|Gambrell
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|7
|Parris
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Wiliams
|37
|9-15
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|2
|18
|Roberts
|24
|3-5
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|5
|11
|Cox
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Hughes
|10
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|8
|Briscoe
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Joseph
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|4-4
|7-22
|14
|21
|66
Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Roberts 3-5, Daniels 2-2, Hughes 2-2, Gambrell 1-7, Cox 0-1, Henry 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Wiliams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Briscoe).
Turnovers: 24 (Wiliams 7, Henry 6, Daniels 3, Hughes 3, Briscoe, Cox, Gambrell, Parris, Roberts).
Steals: 12 (Gambrell 3, Briscoe 2, Daniels 2, Henry 2, Roberts 2, Wiliams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maric
|31
|6-9
|5-6
|4-9
|0
|3
|17
|Monyyong
|37
|7-10
|2-6
|4-10
|2
|1
|16
|Coupet
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Nowell
|37
|3-17
|9-9
|3-5
|5
|1
|17
|Stulic
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lukic
|25
|3-5
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|11
|Palermo
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Bankston
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Andric
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|23-29
|16-32
|7
|11
|71
Percentages: FG .431, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Lukic 2-4, Nowell 2-9, Andric 0-1, Coupet 0-1, Monyyong 0-1, Stulic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Monyyong 2, Bankston, Maric).
Turnovers: 19 (Maric 5, Nowell 5, Palermo 4, Bankston 3, Coupet, Monyyong).
Steals: 13 (Nowell 6, Palermo 3, Lukic 2, Maric, Monyyong).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|32
|34
|—
|66
|UALR
|29
|42
|—
|71
.