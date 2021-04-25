U18 tournament means more for NHL scouts because of pandemic

Two rinks in the outskirts of Dallas will be the center of the hockey universe the next week and a half for both NHL executives preparing for the draft and many of the top prospects they haven't gotten a chance yet to see in person.
The International Ice Hockey Federation's under-18 world championships is an important annual tournament featuring some of the best players eligible for the draft. It's under the microscope even more this year because of how the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on developmental leagues, some of which didn't have a season.