Twins snap 6-game losing streak with 9-0 rout of Giants MIKE COOK, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 11:24 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as the Minnesota Twins snapped a six-game skid with a 9-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota, which scored just a dozen runs and batted .176 during its nearly week-long losing streak.