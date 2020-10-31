Tulane 38, Temple 3
Recommended Video:
|Temple
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Tulane
|0
|10
|14
|14
|—
|38
TEM_FG Bell 22, 10:37.
TUL_FG M.Glover 40, 11:55.
TUL_Carroll 13 run (M.Glover kick), 6:50.
TUL_D.Watts 31 pass from Pratt (M.Glover kick), 5:36.
TUL_D.Watts 5 pass from Pratt (M.Glover kick), 1:43.
TUL_Pratt 9 run (M.Glover kick), 12:01.
TUL_Toles 15 pass from K.Howard (M.Glover kick), 3:53.
A_1,200.
___
|TEM
|TUL
|First downs
|11
|28
|Rushes-yards
|36-77
|47-284
|Passing
|145
|220
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-26-1
|13-22-1
|Return Yards
|76
|78
|Punts-Avg.
|7-42.3
|2-55.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|5-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-38
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|28:15
|31:45
___
RUSHING_Temple, R.Mitchell 7-37, Saydee 4-15, R.Davis 10-15, Ruley 6-12, R.Jones 1-4, Beatty 8-(minus 6). Tulane, A.Jones 12-92, Carroll 13-63, Pratt 12-56, Huderson 3-35, Booker 4-20, K.Howard 2-16, D.Watts 1-2.
PASSING_Temple, R.Mitchell 5-8-0-23, Beatty 11-18-1-122. Tulane, Pratt 12-21-1-205, K.Howard 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING_Temple, R.Jones 5-37, Blue 4-51, Mack 3-54, R.Davis 2-0, Stevenson 1-4, Ruley 1-(minus 1). Tulane, D.Watts 5-114, Jackson 3-45, M.Jones 2-31, Toles 1-15, Wallace 1-9, P.Watts 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tulane, M.Glover 51.