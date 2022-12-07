Skip to main content
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Wilbur-Creston 41

Annie Wright 67, Klahowya 42

Arlington 72, Cedarcrest 21

Bellarmine Prep 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 27

Bellevue Christian 58, Seattle Christian 15

Bellingham 45, Blaine 40

Cashmere 58, Omak 40

Central Valley 57, Lewis and Clark 32

Chief Leschi 59, Crosspoint Academy 27

Colfax 59, Liberty (Spangle) 28

College Place 53, Walla Walla 16

Columbia River 36, Woodland 26

Curtis 64, Graham-Kapowsin 46

Davis 76, Chiawana 56

De La Salle, Ore. 40, King's Way Christian School 38

Eisenhower 71, Pasco 39

Emerald Ridge 73, Puyallup 24

Enumclaw 48, Orting 22

Fife 61, Foss 36

Freeman 57, St. George's 34

Goldendale 69, Riverside Christian 11

Granite Falls 49, Concrete 10

Hazen 54, Newport-Bellevue 50

Heritage 57, Hood River, Ore. 51

Hermiston, Ore. 73, Sunnyside 70

Hockinson 48, R.A. Long 18

King's 63, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 34

Kiona-Benton 49, Granger 32

La Conner 75, Jackson 25

Lake Roosevelt 65, Davenport 58

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 83, West Valley (Spokane) 49

Liberty Christian 44, McLoughlin, Ore. 27

Life Christian Academy 60, Charles Wright Academy 13

Mabton 61, River View 17

Mark Morris 64, Hudson's Bay 43

Mary Knight 51, Quilcene 15

Mead 70, Gonzaga Prep 58

Meadowdale 71, Monroe 32

Montesano 51, Napavine 47

Moses Lake Christian Academy 60, Manson 7

Mt. Spokane 45, Ridgeline 34

Naches Valley 55, Highland 41

Naselle 62, Washington School For The Deaf 32

North Central 48, Ferris 35

North Kitsap 61, Olympic 27

North Mason 58, Kingston 42

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 43, Medical Lake 22

Olympia 56, South Kitsap 50

Oroville 40, Entiat 35

Othello 66, Eastmont 47

Pateros 47, Liberty Bell 22

Pe Ell 44, Three Rivers Christian School 39

Port Angeles 46, Bremerton 25

Prairie 41, Mountain View 22

Prosser 67, Kennewick 57

Republic 45, Curlew 32

Ridgefield 37, Fort Vancouver 19

Seattle Academy 64, Sultan 42

Sequim 60, Bainbridge 45

Skyview 73, Washougal 49

South Whidbey 47, Bush 30

Southridge 57, Shadle Park 21

Stanwood 49, Shorecrest 33

Steilacoom 53, Franklin Pierce 28

Stevenson 48, Lyle 14

Sumner 62, Bethel 43

Sunnyside Christian 46, La Salle 40

Timberlake, Idaho 63, Pullman 29

Tonasket 83, Kettle Falls 41

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Connell 21

University 50, Cheney 30

University Prep 34, Bear Creek School 21

Upper Columbia Academy 62, Tekoa/Rosalia 4

Vashon Island 39, Cascade Christian 38

Walla Walla 68, Moses Lake 40

Wapato 56, Grandview 49

Wellpinit 82, Valley Christian 14

West Valley (Yakima) 49, Selah 33

White River 87, Washington 8

Willapa Valley 69, Columbia Adventist Academy 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin vs. Todd Beamer, ccd.

Lake Quinault vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.

The Northwest vs. Forest Ridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

