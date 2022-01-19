Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 50, Winlock 26

Auburn 50, Auburn Mountainview 43

Auburn Riverside 56, Todd Beamer 45

Bellarmine Prep 69, Curtis 16

Blaine 44, Mount Baker 31

Bridgeport 56, Wilson Creek 34

Burlington-Edison 52, Squalicum 38

Bush 58, University Prep 36

Cascade Christian Academy 68, Wenatchee 11

Central Valley 64, Ridgeline 38

Chelan 37, Omak 33

College Place 51, Royal 41

Columbia (Burbank) 46, DeSales 44

Columbia River 38, Fort Vancouver 11

Connell 51, Wahluke 18

Crosspoint Academy 59, Auburn Adventist Academy 36

Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 30

Edmonds-Woodway 31, Cedarcrest 28

Eisenhower 49, Sunnyside 44

Ellensburg 66, Grandview 14

Emerald Ridge 71, Graham-Kapowsin 19

Enumclaw 63, Foss 15

Everett 64, Kamiak 60

Evergreen Lutheran 35, Northwest Yeshiva 16

Franklin Pierce 62, Fife 29

Friday Harbor 49, Mount Vernon Christian 14

Hanford 79, Chiawana 74, OT

Heritage 55, Battle Ground 46

Hudson's Bay 54, Hockinson 37

Kamiakin 86, Kennewick 55

Kentridge 61, Decatur 59

Kentwood 76, Kent Meridian 29

Kettle Falls 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 16

King's 58, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 47

Klahowya 47, Bellevue Christian 29

La Conner 52, Meridian 33

La Salle 50, Sunnyside Christian 43

Lake Roosevelt 60, Tonasket 45

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, Medical Lake 21

Mabton 72, Kittitas 40

Mark Morris 41, Ridgefield 36

Marysville-Pilchuck 44, Cascade (Everett) 34

Moses Lake 56, Davis 45

Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Entiat 30

Mt. Spokane 41, Cheney 33

Muckleshoot Tribal School 53, Quilcene 13

Neah Bay 86, Clallam Bay 4

North Kitsap 48, Bainbridge 35

Onalaska 50, Napavine 37

Othello 58, Ephrata 27

Pasco 71, Walla Walla 36

Pullman 50, Rogers (Spokane) 43

Republic 43, Selkirk 27

Richland 53, Southridge 50

River View def. Warden, forfeit

Rochester 61, Centralia 31

Skyview 70, Mountain View 30

Steilacoom 45, Washington 28

Sumner 71, Bethel 19

Taholah 65, Mary Knight 13

Tahoma 74, Mt. Rainier 37

Union 49, Kelso 39

Valley Christian 46, Harrington 11

W. F. West 66, Aberdeen 28

Wahkiakum 63, Kalama 16

Walla Walla Academy 38, Dayton 14

Wapato 60, Toppenish 48

Washougal 69, R.A. Long 58

West Valley (Spokane) 58, Clarkston 49

White River 62, Clover Park 31

Zillah 61, Naches Valley 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Black Hills vs. Shelton, ccd.

Brewster vs. Liberty Bell, ccd.

Camas vs. Clackamas, Ore., ppd.

Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Cashmere, ccd.

Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Crescent, ppd.

Concrete vs. Orcas Island, ccd.

Darrington vs. Coupeville, ccd.

Davenport vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Jan 29th.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. Shadle Park, ccd.

Easton vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ccd.

Goldendale vs. The Dalles, Ore., ccd.

Hood River, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

Kiona-Benton vs. Tri-Cities Prep, ccd.

Lyle vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Morton/White Pass vs. Toutle Lake, ccd.

Seattle Christian vs. Annie Wright, ppd.

South Whidbey vs. Bear Creek School, ccd.

Touchet vs. McLoughlin, Ore., ccd.

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Pateros, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/