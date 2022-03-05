Tshiebwe shines again, No. 7 Kentucky beats Florida 71-63 MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 5:03 p.m.
1 of8 Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks next to Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Matt Stamey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) makes a layup past Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Matt Stamey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) dribbles around Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Matt Stamey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) kisses the floor at midcourt after being introduced as a starter before an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Matt Stamey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Matt Stamey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and No. 7 Kentucky beat Florida 71-63 on Saturday to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.