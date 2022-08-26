Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 10:40 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell watches his single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during sixth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a single off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers during third-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia (15) watches the home run ball of Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velasquez fly into the Angels' bullpen, scoring Ryan Aguilar during third-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during sixth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell hits a single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal throws to first base to put out Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Velazquez during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Jon Blacker/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night.
Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.